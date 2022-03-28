Spend time talking to it: Here's how you can grow SA's biggest pumpkin

JOHANNESBURG - Many bizarre things happen in the Western Cape – but one of the strangest is being able to win R30,000 for growing the heaviest pumpkin in the country.

Last weekend, Willem Le Grange won the annual Giant Pumpkin Festival in Heidelberg for being able to grow South Africa’s biggest pumpkin, which extended his title as the country’s reigning “Pampoen Kampioen” while earning serious money in the process.

Le Grange was able to not only grow the country’s biggest pumpkin but break the record for the biggest pumpkin recorded in the Southern Hemisphere, weighing an undoubtedly impressive 904.5kg.

This feat earned the farmer a whopping R30,000 this year and R17,500 in 2021 where his pumpkin weighed at 867.5kg.

So, what does it take to win almost R50,000 from a couple of pumpkins?

“It takes a lot of time, dedication and, ja, I do a lot of studying on it and it takes a lot of long nights and early mornings.”

You are also going to have to possess a great deal of nurturing skills.

Le Grange explained that a key step in growing a hefty vegetable is making sure the pumpkin is warm enough to absorb all the nutrients your pumpkin patch can get. So, it would probably be smart to invest in a large blanket.

“It depends on your location and everything. So, you need to see [when the last frost date is]. You can plant after your frost date otherwise you will plant it too early, and it will get frost and it will die off.”

One of the most important tips is to spend time talking your pumpkin, at least that's what Le Grange did – and he won two years in a row.

“I do talk to the pumpkins... you spend a lot of time there in the patch.”

All jokes aside, what Le Groen was able to accomplish by growing an almost 1-ton vegetable – or fruit if you want to get technical – is as genuinely laudable as it is peculiar.

So, if you want your very own vegan R30,000, best start family-planning today.