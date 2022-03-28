SAMA concerned after Soweto doctor is shot dead

Dr George Koboka was killed at his surgery on Friday after four assailants stormed his surgery and robbed his patients of their cell phones.

JOHANNESBURG - A murdered Soweto doctor has been described as a respected and loved physician in his community.

The 56-year-old man has been a member of the South African Medical Association (SAMA) since 1998.

The association has expressed shock and anger following the physician's murder.

According to the association, reports indicate the doctor was robbed a week earlier, possibly by the same gunmen.

SAMA's Dr Mvuyisi Mzukwa said the organisation was concerned over the safety of medical professionals.

"We are very anxious about the safety of our colleagues who have dedicated their time selflessly in the provision of medical services."

Mzukwa said Koboka's death would leave a void in the provision of quality medical services in the community of Soweto.