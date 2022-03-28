Ramaphosa: SA excited, honoured to be part of Expo 2020 Dubai

The hosts have retained the title after the event, originally scheduled for 2020, was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa is celebrating South Africa Day at the Expo 2020 Dubai in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

It's the first World Expo to be held in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia region and it commenced in October, coinciding with the 50th anniversary of the UAE.