Ramaphosa: SA excited, honoured to be part of Expo 2020 Dubai
The hosts have retained the title after the event, originally scheduled for 2020, was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa is celebrating South Africa Day at the Expo 2020 Dubai in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
It's the first World Expo to be held in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia region and it commenced in October, coinciding with the 50th anniversary of the UAE.
South Africas Expo National Day celebration is an opportunity for expo participants and visitors to immerse themselves in our nations culture and offerings.
The Presidents provides an opportunity to highlight South Africa as an attractive investment destination. South Africa successfully concluded #SAIC2022 with a host of new investment commitments that firmly place it on track to meet its 5 years investment target of R1,2 trillion.
Expo 2020 Dubai has for the past six months introduced participating countries, corporations, NGOs and educational institutions to a region of over three billion people with an estimated accumulated gross domestic product of $6.5 trillion.
In his address on Monday, Ramaphosa said South Africa was excited and honoured to be part of the event: “Under the theme, ‘connecting minds and creating future’ this is an important platform for us to reboot the global economy after the difficult past two years. [The event is] where there is a clear exhibit of unbelievable and numerous opportunities for business to business, people to people contact and investment exchanges.”