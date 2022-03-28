Ramaphosa celebrates South Africa Day at Dubai expo

The expo 2020 Dubai has introduced participating countries, corporations, non -governmental organisations and educational institutions to a region of over 3 billion people.

CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa is celebrating South Africa Day at the expo 2020 Dubai and has described it as an opportunity to help reboot the global economy after the losses incurred due to the pandemic and subsequent lockdowns.

The expo 2020 Dubai has, for the past six months, introduced participating countries, corporations, non-governmental organisations and educational institutions to a region of over three billion people with an estimate accumulated gross domestic product of $6.5 trillion.

The hosts have retained the title after the event originally scheduled for 2020 was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ramaphosa said South Africa was honoured to be part of the event.

“We have treated visitors to an unbelievable and wonderful display of the rich talent that exists in our country. There have been instillations on music, dance, poetry, storytelling, theatre, film, design, fine arts and fashion," he said.