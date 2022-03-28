Paarl taxi operators need to wait to operate on B97 route

The B97 route in Paarl was closed in July last year due to ongoing violence.

CAPE TOWN - Despite the arbitration process being concluded over the B97 route - taxi operators will have to wait a bit longer to operate again.

The B97 route in Paarl was closed in July last year due to ongoing violence.

In November it was extended again and in the same month, after a long process, including arbitration operating licenses were finally awarded.

The Western Cape Transport Department said at present the route was closed for a three-month period that commenced on 26 February.

The Western Cape Transport Department said the arbitrator ruled that both Paarl Alliance Taxi Association and CATA Boland Taxi Association had legal rights to trade on this route.

The process also revealed that the demand for minibus taxi services exceeded the supply of legal vehicles.

The department's Jandre Bakker said the department engaged the Drakenstein Municipality to do a demand analysis and to ensure a more equitable balance between supply and demand.

He added before any further operating licences could be issued, a memorandum of agreement must be signed between the two parties to share the route.

"It is important that a memorandum of agreement is signed between the two parties in respect of the sharing of the route because the must be a commitment to co-exist and respect the operating rights of all legal operators."

Bakker added that the department had met with the affected parties but asked to start the process after the SANTACO minibus taxi regional and provincial elections.