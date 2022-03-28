No indication of when power will be restored in Joburg CBD

The power cuts to those areas were caused by an underground fire that broke out in the tunnels housing power cables at the Fordsburg substation.

JOHANNESBURG - Residents in the Joburg CBD and parts of Selby could be without power a while longer as City Power is on Monday still unable to provide an estimated time of restoration.

The power cuts to those areas were caused by an underground fire that broke out in the tunnels housing power cables at the Fordsburg substation.

Environment Infrastructure MMC Michael Sun said the delay was due to the tunnel’s fire being too dangerous for firefighters to enter it.

"Unfortunately, it’s still not safe for the firefighters to go down, so they’ll tackle the tunnel from the other end to ensure that we are able to locate the seed of the fire. City Power technicians are still not able to go down because it’s still unsafe, but we will ensure that this matter is dealt with."

Sun said the extent of the damage would be assessed once it was safe to enter the tunnel as there was smoke coming out from the manhole covers.

“We will certainly monitor that situation, as soon as there is any warning of this area being unsafe, we’ll inform the occupants and residents to vacate.’’