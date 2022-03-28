Nhlanhla 'Lux' Dlamini granted R1,500 bail

Operation Dudula's Nhlanhla 'Lux' Dlamini was arrested on Thursday shortly after wrapping up a media interview in Rosebank.

Operation Dudula leader Nhlanhla "Lux" Dlamini has been granted bail of R1,500.

Dlamini appeared in the Roodepoort Magistrate’s Court on charges of housebreaking, theft and defeating the ends of justice after Victor Ramerafe laid a criminal complaint following a raid on his home by the vigilante group.

Earlier, a large crowd of his supporters demonstrated outside court over what they said was his unfair arrest.

Ramorafe claimed members of Dudula stormed his home and assaulted him after accusing him of being a drug dealer.