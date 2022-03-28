Mashatile: Proposals on ANC’s response to Zondo report welcomed by NEC

The task team is chaired by Jeff Radebe and was established to make comprehensive proposals on the ANC’s response to the report and recommendations of the commission of inquiry.

CAPE TOWN - The African National Congress (ANC)’s national executive committee (NEC) on Monday welcomed an update by its task team on the report of the commission of inquiry into state capture.

The task team is chaired by Jeff Radebe and was established to make comprehensive proposals on the ANC’s response to the report and recommendations of the commission of inquiry.

The Zondo commission found a number of senior ANC members had been implicated in corrupt activities.

The party’s treasurer general Paul Mashatile said: “We have noted that a discussion paper prepared by the task team on preventing corruption and state capture will be presented to the extended NWC meeting, which will be held in April 2022.”

He said matters would also be referred to the integrity commission, the renewal commission and other structures for action.

“The task team briefed the NEC on its recommendation relating to the ANC and its deployees, referrals of propose policies, legislative structures to the ANC subcommittees for processing of proposed policies.”