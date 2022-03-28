Mapisa-Nqakula: Members of Parliament can't operate under veil of secrecy

She was reacting to the Western Cape High Court ruling striking off the roll the African Transformation Movement's urgent application to have Wednesday's motion of no confidence in President Cyril Ramaphosa held in secret.

JOHANNESBURG - National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula on Monday said members of Parliament could not always operate under a veil of secrecy.

She was reacting to the Western Cape High Court ruling striking off the roll the African Transformation Movement's urgent application to have Wednesday's motion of no confidence in President Cyril Ramaphosa held in secret.

During court proceedings, Mapisa-Nqakula argued that the ATM was aware of her decision not to accede to its request for a secret ballot since 16 February.

Not so fast. Theres no ATM that will participate in a open ballot sham, NEVER!!

The ATM will await a new Court date to remove Ramaphosa @ewnupdates

ATMs bid to have no confidence vote in Ramaphosa in secret struck off roll https://t.co/3RLCjakTZo via @ewnreporter Mzwanele Manyi (@MzwaneleManyi) March 28, 2022

Parliament spokesperson Moloto Mothapo said: “The speaker remains of the view that as the public representatives of the electorate, members of Parliament are not always supposed to act under a veil of secrecy. Considerations of openness and transparency sometimes demand a display of courage and resoluteness to advance the interest of those they represent.”

He said the ruling now paves the way for the motion of no confidence to happen openly.

The debate and vote is scheduled for 2 pm on Wednesday.