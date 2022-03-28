Man accused of killing 6 people in Khayelitsha says he has an alibi

Six people were shot dead in the Enkanini Informal Settlement eight days ago in the latest mass shooting in the sprawling urban settlement.

CAPE TOWN - The man arrested in connection with a Khayelitsha mass shooting said he had an alibi.

The 35-year-old Thando Shuba has been remanded in custody in the Khayelitsha Magistrates Court on Monday.

Six people were shot dead in the Enkanini Informal Settlement eight days ago in the latest mass shooting in the sprawling urban settlement.

The matter was postponed for investigators to confirm bail information as well as to verify Shuba’s alleged alibi.

Defence attorney Phindile Vepile told Eyewitness News they would present evidence placing Shuba at a different location at the time of the shooting.

Outside court, ward councillor Ayanda Tetani said he tried to get more residents involved in the community’s neighbourhood watch.

“To get at least 2,000 new people to be involved in the neighbourhood watch, I think that will make it much safer for the community.”

The State is expected to oppose bail when the matter returns to court on 4 April.