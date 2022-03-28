Man accused of Khayelitsha mass killing remains behind bars

The accused faced six murder charges relating to the mass shooting just over a week ago.

CAPE TOWN - A man accused of a mass killing in Khayelitsha will remain behind bars.

Thando Shuba made his first appearance in the Khayelitsha Magistrate's Court on Monday.

The accused faced six murder charges relating to the mass shooting just over a week ago.

Detectives said three gunmen fired shots randomly at the victims in the Enkanini informal settlement.

Five people died on the scene and a sixth person later died in hospital.

"Mr Shuba is linked by witnesses who identified him as one of the shooters, but one would not want to go that far because the case is still being investigated by Hawks," said National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Eric Ntabazalila.

Defense Attorney Phindile Vepile said Thando Shuba had an alibi.

Video footage would be submitted to prove he was at a different location at the time of the shooting.

The case has been remanded until 4 April.