Magashule, others fail to have corruption charges in asbestos case dropped

The group is facing multiple charges over the R255 million 2014 contract to assess and remove asbestos housing material in the Free State. Magashule was premier of the province at the time.

JOHANNESBURG - The Bloemfontein High Court has dismissed a bid by Ace Magshule and others to have fraud and corruption charges against them dropped.

The suspended ANC secretary general is accused alongside 15 others, including five companies, former Mangaung Mayor Olly Mlamleli and Edwin Sodi’s Blackhead Consulting.

He’s attempted to challenge the case, which has faced numerous postponements, arguing that the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has no legitimate evidence against him.

Magashule insists that this is a politically motivated fishing expedition.

The matter is dismissed with costs.

"The NPA welcomes the judgment and will now focus on ensuring that the pretrial conference is concluded on the next court date so that a trial date can be arranged. We have always maintained that all the matters raised by the accused should be ventilated by the trial court when the trial proceedings commence. The NPA has full confidence in the strength of its case and will let the evidence speak for itself during the trial," the NPA said in a statement.