Lesufi appoints team to probe death of Tsakane school pupil

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi is on Monday expected to introduce the independent law firm appointed to investigate the death of a grade 10 pupil on the East Rand.

Lesufi will meet with the family of Nhlanhla Tshabalala who died after being assaulted allegedly by a teacher and a general assistant from Tsakane Secondary School during an altercation.

His family claimed their teenage son, who's from Reshogofaditswe Secondary, had gone to the neighbouring school to retrieve his cell phone and bag from another pupil when he was attacked.

But these circumstances have yet to be confirmed by the department.

Lesufi is also expected to meet with Tsakane Secondary School's governing body.

Police have since opened an inquest docket.