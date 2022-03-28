Minister Ntshavheni says SABC quarterly reports must be withdrawn

The minister said the reports submitted under her signature were from the 2020 financial year and based on inaccurate information about the broadcaster’s loss of advertising revenue due to digital migration.

CAPE TOWN - Communications and Digital Technologies Minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni on Monday said she would write to Parliament to have all SABC quarterly performance reports withdrawn because they were misleading.

Ntshavheni said this was because she could not knowingly be party to misleading Parliament.

The fallout between her and the SABC board is in relation to the switch off from analogue to digital.

The SABC on Friday issued a statement where it labelled the switch off “premature” and said the loss of advertising revenue was due to digital migration,

The minister disputed this claim, saying it contradicted information presented in the SABC quarterly reports and turnaround plan, which was submitted to Parliament.

She will also inform the Auditor-General on Monday of her withdrawal of support for the 2020/21 annual financial and performance report because of the same contradictory information.