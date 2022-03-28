Joburg city centre plunged into darkness after outage at Fordsburg Substation

Most of the Johannesburg city centre and parts of Selby are without power after an outage at the Fordsburg Substation.

JOHANNESBURG - Most of the Johannesburg city centre and parts of Selby are without power after an outage at the Fordsburg Substation.

City Power said the outage happened at around 8am after a fire in its underground tunnels at Ntemi Piliso Street tripped two main lines.

Its teams are onsite assessing the impact but for safety reasons it has not been able to reach some parts of the underground tunnels to assess the impact of the fire just yet.

It's apologised to all affected customers for the inconvenience and said it could not give an estimated time of restoration.

At the same time, City Power said it has been working to respond to more than 800 complaints about power outages in parts of Johannesburg over the past 24 hours.

The utility's Isaac Mangena said residents in Roodepoort, Hursthill and Randburg have been battling without supply.