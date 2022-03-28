Lawyer: Charges against Nhlanhla Lux trumped up, frivolous

Mohlauli was granted bail in the Roodepoort Magistrates Court nearly four days after his arrest in Parktown as he stepped out of a media interview.

JOHANNESBURG - The lawyer representing Operation Dudula leader Nhlanhla ‘Lux’ Mohlauli said they’d always maintained the charges against him were trumped up and frivolous.

The Operation Dudula leader addressed supporters on the back of a van outside court earlier on Monday calling on them to take charge of their own neighbourhoods and root out crime.

The controversial movement is known for targeting alleged criminals, launching raids on homes and businesses.

His lawyer Ike Khumalo said it came as no surprise that Mohlauli was released on bail because the State's case was weak.

Mohlauli faces charges of theft, housebreaking and malicious damage to property after the purported drug raid on Victor Ramerafe’s Soweto home, which Khumalo said took place in full view of the police.

“There was no way that Nhlanhla Lux could do housebreaking in the presence of police and to even accuse him of theft of R300 is a crime on its own; this is a successful businessman.”

Mohlauli’s supporters, including Patriotic Alliance leader Kenny Kunene, said the charges against the Dudula leader were politically motivated.

But the National Prosecuting Authority’s Phindi Louw-Mjonondwane has dismissed claims that Mohlauli’s arrest was politically motivated.

“Prosecutorial decisions are guided by evidence that is contained in the docket; with the docket that was brought before us, we had one accused person and the charges that we could prefer against him are the ones that he is facing currently.”

Meanwhile, Khumalo believes the case will be thrown out when it returns to court in May.