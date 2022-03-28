Family of murdered pupil Nhlanhla Tshabalala: We are shattered by his loss

The 15-year-old died after being assaulted allegedly by a teacher and general assistant during an altercation with pupils from another school, in Tsakane in Ekurhuleni.

JOHANNESBURG - The family of Nhlanhla Tshabalala on Monday said they felt hurt and shattered about the loss of their son.

Gauteng Education Department spokesperson Steve Mabona visited the school and the Tshabalala family.

The department has appointed a law firm to investigate the death.

Sad and devastated is how the family of the 15-year-old describes their pain of losing a son.

The community and pupils from all the seven secondary schools protested for almost a week calling for a shut down of the school and for the educators responsible to be arrested.

The family said Nhlanhla's death would forever be a painful conversation for them.

Family spokesperson Mamokete Mojalefa Tshabalala said: “To be honest, it is quite difficult, it is even difficult to talk about the issue without tearing up because although we are still waiting for the postmortem results and waiting for these lawyers to be appointed, it still hurts to see the lives of people continue.”

She said the family would allow the police to do their job and the newly appointed law firm to investigate what led to their son's tragic death.