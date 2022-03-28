DA questions City of Johannesburg's procedures in building Lyndhurst school

They claimed the school was already facing challenges because it was built close to a river embankment and rising damp was damaging the school buildings.

JOHANNESBURG -The Democratic Alliance (DA) wants to know whether the City of Johannesburg followed proper health and safety procedures during the construction of a school in Lyndhurst.

The party said the R300 million Nokuthula School for Learners with Special Educational Needs was at risk of being demolished if the Gauteng Department of Infrastructure Development and Property Management failed to have building plans approved.

The DA said the department failed to submit any plans since 2015 and now could not produce an invoice to prove its claim that plans were submitted in November 2021.

The department was not available for comment.

The DA’s Nico de Jager said, “They did not follow the process so there is a risk of a demolition order being issued against the department and that is the real risk and that is already part of the properties of that school cannot be occupied. The school hall, the hostels cannot be occupied. The importance of following due diligence. The city must demolish when you put lives at risk.”