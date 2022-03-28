CoCT reopens section of Clifton 4th Beach after sewage spill

The problem was caused by pump station failure at Clifton 4th, resulting in wastewater pooling on the beach on Sunday.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town on Monday reopened a section of Clifton 4th Beach that had been cordoned off because of a sewerage problem.

The spillage was caused by pump station failure at Clifton 4th, resulting in wastewater pooling on the beach on Sunday.

Mayco member Zahid Badroodien said the pump station was now fully operational and the beach had been cleaned.

“The specific cause of the pump breaking down is not yet known, but what we do know is that our pumps do become prone to breaking sooner rather than later and more often that they are supposed to due to the load shedding that has been tripping our pumps,” he said.