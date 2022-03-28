Chris Rock refuses to press charges against Will Smith

Los Angeles police say they're aware of the incident at the Oscars but Rock has declined to file a police report.

JOHANNESBURG - Chris Rock has declined to press charges against Will Smith for hitting him on the Oscars stage.

The actor and comedian had just joked about Smith's wife Jada Pinkett-Smith starring in the next GI Jane movie when Smith, who laughed at first, and then walked on to the stage and slapped rock.

The joke was an apparent reference to Pinkett-Smith's shaved head.

The actress has been open about having Alopecia which causes hair loss.

Will Smith apologised for hitting Rock during his acceptance speech for his role in King Richard - a movie about Venus and Serena Williams’ father.

Smith, in his apology, said that ironically he looked crazy on Sunday night.

“I wanna apologise to the academy, I wanna apologise to all my fellow nominees. Art imitates life, I look like the crazy father just like they said... about Richard Williams but love will make you do crazy things.’’