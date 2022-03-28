Go

Cape Town officials want 'tough action' after taxi strike unrest

Two taxi associations led a one-day strike last week.

Scores of taxi operators gathered outside the Western Cape Legislature on 24 March 2022 to hand over a memorandum of demand to the office of Premier Alan Winde. Picture: Lauren Isaacs/EWN
CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town wants tough action against those behind unrest linked to the taxi industry.

Two taxi associations led a one-day strike last week that was marred by violence.

The city's JP Smith said, “We have compiled a damage assessment report and submitted it to our legal services branch for consideration. It cannot be the case that those behind violent protests are let off the hook time and time again."

