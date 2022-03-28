Calm restored to Bredasdorp after attacks on foreign nationals

Municipal manager Eben Phillips said almost a thousand foreign nationals have sought refuge in municipal halls and a mosque following violent clashes with local residents.

CAPE TOWN - The Cape Agulhas Municipality is on Monday talking to disgruntled Bredasdorp residents following attacks on foreign nationals.

“We have been at an engagement with an aggravated group within the community, that we must stress is not the broader Bredasdorp community, it’s not even the broader Zwelitsha community. But it's only a handful of guys that are specifically targeting Zimbabweans out of their community,” said municipal manager Eben Phillips.

Phillips also said almost a thousand foreign nationals have sought refuge in municipal halls and a mosque following violent clashes with local residents.

Last week, some residents embarked on a service delivery protest, but the demonstration turned violent when some individuals broke away and targeted homes and foreign-owned spaza shops.

Phillips added that: “It has been fairly calm over the weekend because Zimbabweans are not in the community, they have been hosted but we are trying to convince the aggravated group within the Zwelitsha informal settlement to allow the peaceful reintegration of the Zimbabweans within the community.”