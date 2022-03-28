Bodies of two pupils who drowned during rugby trip in Durban found

The learners from Hoërskool Birchleigh went missing during a swim at the north beach on Sunday.

DURBAN - Two bodies of Gauteng learners who drowned at a Durban beach during a rugby tour were discovered on Monday.

The learners from Hoërskool Birchleigh went missing during a swim at the north beach on Sunday.

One of the learners was a grade 10 pupil while the other was in matric.

Gauteng MEC Panyaza Lesufi has expressed sadness at the incident.

The learners and several teachers went for a swim and lifeguards had to assist some learners who needed help in the water.

Shortly thereafter, a head count was done and showed that two pupils were missing.

A search and rescue operation went on until late in the evening with no success.

Gauteng education spokesperson Steve Mobona said: “This morning, educators were informed by the police that there were two bodies that were found 2km away from where they were swimming.”

Police are currently investigating circumstances surrounding the drownings.