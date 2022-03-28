Bara Hospital CEO Lesia: Media blew bread supply shortage out of proportion

Lesia briefed members of the National Council of Province on their visit to the hospital on Monday.

JOHANNESBURG - Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital CEO Nkele Lesia has accused the media of blowing issues of its food supply out of proportion.

In recent weeks, Bara - which is the largest hospital in Africa - has made headlines over food shortage and for not paying interns.

Staff at the hospital had to crowd fund in order to buy bread for patients.

Lesia addressed the food supply matter by saying there were no shortages at Bara.

“We didn’t have a shortage of meat or other stuff; it was just bread. The population that we serve prefer bread as a snack and they were quite unhappy that we had a shortage of bread and that’s why we, as the staff, started bridging the gap.”

She said this happened because the bread supplier was disgruntled with the hospital.

“The bread supplier stopped supplying in mid-February after he expressed that he was unhappy for not being paid after rendering services.”

The hospital has since paid the supplier and bread supply has resumed but Lesia said the contract had since ended and they had now started the process of securing another supplier.