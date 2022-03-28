ATM's bid to have no confidence vote in Ramaphosa in secret struck off roll

This means Wednesday’s motion of no confidence in Ramaphosa will take place openly and not through a secret ballot.

CAPE TOWN - The African Transformation Movement (ATM)’s urgent court application to have its motion of no confidence in President Cyril Ramaphosa held in secret has been struck off the roll on Monday.

National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula has welcomed the Western Cape High Court’s ruling striking from the roll the ATM’s case for a lack of urgency.

Mapisa-Nqakula previously declined the ATM’s request for a secret ballot on two separate occasions.

In her heads of arguments, she said there was no error in law committed by her when she refused the ATM’s request to have the motion held in secret.

Mapisa-Nqakula said she appreciated the ruling, confirming Parliament’s viewpoint that the urgency on the matter was self-created on the part of the ATM.

Meanwhile, the Democratic Alliance said Cabinet ministers should be excused from voting in its separate motion of no confidence in Cabinet.

Both motions take place on Wednesday.