As Gauteng ANC branches ponder top 5, Bandile Masuku’s name keeps popping up

JOHANNESBURG - As the race towards the African National Congress (ANC) in Gauteng's much-anticipated provincial conference heats up, embattled former health MEC Dr Bandile Masuku appears to be vying for one of the top five positions.

Eyewitness News understands it's a two horse race between Masuku and Dr Kgosi Maepa in a slate supporting Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi's bid for provincial chairperson.

For his part, Lesufi is up against Cooperative Governance MEC Lebogang Maile.

Close to 100 branches sat for their nomination processes over the weekend with Masuku's name making it onto some lists.

The ex-health MEC was fired following a report by the Special Investigative Unit (SIU) into a personal protective equipment (PPE) tender awarded to the late husband of former presidential spokesperson Khusela Diko.

Masuku has been quiet since the saga reared its ugly head but that hasn’t meant he hasn't been busy. He’s stayed on in the legislature and returned to his practice.

His name now features prominently in debates - at least for one slate - on whether he was the right pick to replace outgoing Parks Tau as provincial treasurer.

Some in support of Lesufi's bid said Masuku was the wrong person for the job, arguing Maepa had more experience in business and support on the ground.

Meanwhile, Masuku, who was once provincial treasurer of the ANC Youth League, has been popping up on nomination lists being circulated on social media.

ANC branches seem to be foregoing proposed slates, opting instead to nominate those they believed could change the embattled party's luck in Gauteng.

Another name that seemed to feature beyond a slate was ANC Provincial Elections Manager Thulani Kunene who has been contesting the position of secretary.

Gauteng's regions will hold conferences in the coming weeks with the province set to elect new leaders in June.

