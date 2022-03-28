ANC strengthens its national disciplinary committee

The party’s national executive committee briefed the media on Monday following its meeting over the weekend.

CAPE TOWN - The African National Congress (ANC) has given an undertaking to strengthen its national disciplinary committee.

The party’s national executive committee (NEC) briefed the media on Monday following its meeting over the weekend.

There, the party deliberated on the reports from the national working committee (NWC) on a range of organisational matters, as well as national and international developments.

Treasurer general Paul Mashatile said the NEC had agreed to proposals by the NWC so that issues could be dealt with more decisively and expeditiously and in a manner that was impartial and fair.

Mashatile said the disciplinary committee would consist of Ralph Mgijima as chairperson, and Thandi Orleyn, Enver Surty and Kerenza Millard.

“The national disciplinary committee of appeal will consist of comrades Johnny De Lange as chair, Lindiwe Hendricks, Chris Govender, Max Boqwana, Geraldine Fraiser-Moleketi, Firoz Cachalia, Sylvia Lucas and Phumulo Masualle.” said Mashatile.