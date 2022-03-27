Three suspects arrested for killing Soweto doctor

Dr George Koboka, who practised in Diepkloof, was killed by four gunmen who allegedly went straight to his office and started opening fire.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng police say three suspects have been arrested for killing a Soweto doctor.



Koboka was rushed to hospital where he succumbed to gunshot injuries.

Gauteng police said the killers did not take anything from the doctor nor the patients.

Authorities said they started searching for the suspects who were driving a minibus Toyota Quantum, resulting in three of the four being arrested in Soweto.

The police Mavela Masondo said the suspects were expected to appear at court in due course on charges of murder.

“The search is still on for the suspects that are still at large. The arrested suspects might be linked to business robbery that happened at the same place on 16 March when cell phones and cash was taken from patients and employees.”