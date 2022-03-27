Go

South Africa records 1,497 positive COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours

South Africa's COVID-19 positivity rate has dropped to 5.7%.

FILE: A health worker conducts a COVID-19 coronavirus molecular test in Parkview, Johannesburg, on 22 October 2020. Picture: LUCA SOLA/AFP
25 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa's COVID-19 positivity rate has dropped to 5.7%.

Over the past 24-hour reporting cycle, 1,497 tests came back positive.

Most new cases were picked up in Gauteng that accounted for 39% of the latest caseload, followed by the Western Cape at 27% and KwaZulu-Natal at 20%.

Sadly, the ongoing backlog by the Health Department has uncovered 26 more deaths in South Africa linked to COVID-19.

Two of these fatalities occurred within the last 48 hours, taking our national death toll to 99,965.

