South Africa records 1,497 positive COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours
JOHANNESBURG - South Africa's COVID-19 positivity rate has dropped to 5.7%.
Over the past 24-hour reporting cycle, 1,497 tests came back positive.
Most new cases were picked up in Gauteng that accounted for 39% of the latest caseload, followed by the Western Cape at 27% and KwaZulu-Natal at 20%.
Sadly, the ongoing backlog by the Health Department has uncovered 26 more deaths in South Africa linked to COVID-19.
Two of these fatalities occurred within the last 48 hours, taking our national death toll to 99,965.
As of today the cumulative number of #COVID19 cases identified in SA is 3 712 263 with 1 497 new cases reported. Today 26 deaths have been reported bringing the total to 99 965 deaths. The cumulative number of recoveries now stand at 3 597 725 with a recovery rate of 96.9% pic.twitter.com/LgK7SlE6q6Department of Health (@HealthZA) March 26, 2022