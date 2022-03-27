Scuffle between prisoners, wardens in PMB prison leaves 1 inmate dead

The Correctional Services Department on Sunday said inmates, classified as maximum risk, attacked officials at the centre on Friday.

JOHANNESBURG - An inmate has died during a scuffle between prisoners and wardens at the Pietermaritzburg Medium A Centre in Kwazulu-Natal.

During the assault, one convict died while one official was hospitalised after suffering eight wounds to the head.

The department's spokesperson Sechaba Mphahlele said: “During the scuffle to stop the attack, one inmate died and circumstances that led to his death are currently under investigation. A case has been opened with the South African Police Service and the incident has also been reported to the Judicial Inspectorate for Correctional Services.”