Saftu: Intention to suspend Zwelinzima Vavi mischievous, malicious

JOHANNESBURG - The South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) said the intention to suspend general secretary Zwelinzima Vavi is mischievous and malicious.

The union’s national executive committee (NEC) held a briefing on Sunday following a quarterly meeting.

The committee announced a decision to suspend four office bearers who championed Vavi’s suspension earlier this month.



Saftu’s NEC has lambasted its president and three other office bearers for trying to suspend its general secretary, pointing out how the move was against the trade union federation’s constitution.

NEC member Vusi Ntshangase said: “In terms of the Saftu constitution, the power to suspend any of the national office bearers exclusively resides with the national executive committee.”

He said the four have brought the party into disrepute: “If the federation considered the person is working against the best interest of the federation, the powers of the national office bearers are regulated in the constitution of Saftu.”

Ntshangase said the suspension will go on indefinitely until a meeting of Saftu’s central committee.