Ramaphosa arrives in UAE to lead South Africa Day celebrations at Dubai Expo

President Cyril Ramaphosa has touched down in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) where he will lead the celebration of South Africa Day at the Dubai Expo 2020 on Monday.

The president's working visit will include attending the Dubai Expo - the first world expo held in the Middle East.

South Africa’s participation will invite visitors to “Think South Africa. Think Opportunity.' Under the hashtag #BetterAfricaBetterWorld.

This as Ramaphosa wrapped up the fourth South Africa Investment Conference that was held in Sandton on Thursday with 80 investment pledges being made totaling R332 billion.