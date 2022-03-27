Lesotho finance ministry officials face charges of fraud and money laundering

The group allegedly stole over R50 million from state coffers by diverting payments from suppliers to their own companies.

JOHANNESBURG - Seven officials from the Lesotho finance ministry are facing fraud and money laundering charges.

The group allegedly stole over R50 million from state coffers by diverting payments from suppliers to their own companies for services that were never provided.

South Africa’s Asset Forfeiture Unit managed to recover R18 million that was paid into local bank accounts.

The National Prosecuting Authority’s Phaladi Shuping said, “We got the forfeiture order of R18 million and that money will be paid back to the Lesotho government. There is also a preservation of R7.3 million that was granted and the AFU will be applying for the forfeiture of that money sometime in April.”