KZN SAPS seize hydroponic dagga worth R500k in 2 separate busts in DBN

In the first arrest a task team from phoenix received a tip-off about a shop in the area where hydroponic dagga was being sold.

JOHANNESBURG - The KwaZulu-Natal police have seized dagga worth R500,000 in two separate busts in Durban.

In the first arrest a task team from phoenix received a tip-off about a shop in the area where hydroponic dagga was being sold.

The police's Nqobile Gwala said a 35-year-old man was handcuffed for dealing in dagga during the operation.

“Upon searching the premises, police found 116 grams of hydroponic dagga and cash of R380 was seized from the suspect.”

In the second bust, Gwala said law enforcement officials confiscated a large quantity of dagga in an alleged drug den in Durban north.

“Various types of packaging were also seized by the police. Cash of R4,090 was seized at the premises. Two women, aged 24 and 47, were placed under arrest for dealing in dagga. The three suspects will appear in the Verulam and Durban magistrates courts on Monday.”