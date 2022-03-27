Kopanang says foreign nationals are used as scapegoats, Saftu member threatened

Kopanang Africa, says foreign nationals are being used as a scapegoat for government's failure to intervene in the country's economy.

JOHANNESBURG - Anti-xenophobia movement, Kopanang Africa, says foreign nationals are being used as a scapegoat for government's failure to intervene in the country's economy.

The coalition of civil society organisations led a march through the streets of Johannesburg on Saturday over Operation Dudula, claiming that the controversial campaign was responsible for growing attacks against foreign nationals.

The group was established in response to the violent evictions of foreign nationals by the so-called Operation Dudula.

ALSO READ:

- Kopanang Africa calls for Motsoaledi to resign: 'Doesn’t know how to do his job'

- Kopanang Africa marches against xenophobic violence, intimidation & hate speech

- Unproven that Hillbrow, nearby areas are ‘80% foreign national’ as video claims

The African Diaspora Workers Network's Chairperson Janet Munakamwe urged President Cyril Ramaphosa to lead the nation in denouncing racial discrimination and xenophobia.

The organisation also called for the immediate resignation of Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi.