Four NEC members suspended for bringing Saftu into ‘disrepute’ over Vavi saga

JOHANNESBURG - Trade federation South African Federation of Trade Unions (Saftu) has suspended four of its National Executive Committee (NEC) members who led the suspension of the union's General Secretary Zwelinzima Vavi.

The union's NEC has been briefing the media following its quarterly meeting on Saturday.

Earlier this month, Vavi was served with a letter of suspension requiring him to give reasons why he should not be fired.

This amid internal squabbles within the federation.

The trade union federation has ruled that move to be unconstitutional.

Saftu NEC member Vusi Ntshangase explained, “The four comrades willfully and intentionally usurped the powers of the NEC and acted wrongly in suspending the general secretary. In the process they brought the federation into disrepute. For two weeks the federation was subjected to ridicule and harassment.”