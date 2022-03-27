Contentious changes to ANC subcommittees are here to stay as Dlamini awaits fate

ANC Women’s League President Bathabile Dlamini is a step closer to being asked to “step aside” after she was found guilty of perjury.

JOHANNESBURG - The contentious changes proposed for ANC subcommittees are likely to stay, however the national executive committee (NEC) is still expected to review the proposed chairs of the party’s national disciplinary committee (NDC) as well as its appeals’ committee.

This as ANC Women’s League President Bathabile Dlamini is a step closer to being asked to “step aside” in line with the governing party’s congress resolution after she was found guilty of lying to the court last week.

These issues came up during the closed NEC meeting of the ANC this weekend. At the same time, Defence Minister Thandi Modise, who’s leading a task team looking into the status of the Women’s League, is expected to deliver a report to ANC officials on both the league and Dlamini’s fate next week.

“We simply can’t rush to just get [Dlamini] out, it needs due process. She needs to be treated fairly,” one NEC member told Eyewitness News on condition of anonymity.

Dlamini, while facing pushback and calls to step aside, commands power within the league and has previously rallied the league behind her leadership preferences within the ANC. Some have suggested the ANC is treading carefully on the Dlamini matter to avoid any friction with the Women’s League ahead of the much-anticipated December national elective conference.

ANC NEC member Dr Gwen Ramokgopa previously told this publication, the party was processing this matter but wanted to be fair to Bathabile.

Eyewitness News also understands another heated debate ensued at the mention of Ramokgopa as her name has been put forward as a possible coordinator of the party’s secretary general’s office.

The ANC’s engine room has been left wobbly following Ace Magashule’s suspension and Jessie Duarte’s extended sick leave.

“There are provisions for when a national chairperson or the president is unable to perform their duties but as far as the secretary general’s office is concerned, when someone is incapacitated, there is nothing,” argued one NEC member.

This insider said the NEC, which is the highest decision-making body in between conferences, accepted Treasurer General Paul Mashatile acting as the secretary general as he was one of the elected officials but insisted that a legal opinion be sought on Ramokgopa’s pending appointment.

The sub-committee proposals that rattled some NEC members were the inclusion of non-elected members such as Max Boqwana, the CEO of the Thabo Mbeki Foundation, former National Director of Public Prosecutions Advocate Vusi Pikoli and former Minister of Public Administration Geraldine Fraser Moleketi.

However, it is the attempts to replace Mildred Olifant and Nomvula Mokonyane as chairs of the NDC and National Disciplinary Committee of Appeals (NDCA) with former chair of the Public Service Commission Ralph Mgijima and former Deputy Minister of Justice Johnny de Lange that seem to have divided the NEC.

Some members suggest that the proposal to have the two crucial committees led by external leaders, was still open for discussion.

“It is a bit of a victory [for Ramaphosa] that the chairs are going to be considered. It wouldn’t be fair for non-NEC members to lead those structures at all,” one NEC member told Eyewitness News.

The two structures are seen to be a hindrance Ramaphosa’s commitment to deal with wayward leaders in the organisation, with the president’s supporters claiming the NDC and the NDCA protected ill-disciplined members who undermined the organisation.

Ramaphosa’s detractors have also raised the alarm with the current changes, arguing the committees would become tools to deal with members opposed to Ramaphosa’s continued leadership of the party.

The NEC is holding a virtual meeting this weekend, where issues around the state of the organisation, its upcoming regional and provincial conferences as well as its response to the state capture commission report formed part of the agenda.

At least six sources spoke to Eyewitness News.

The NEC will wrap on Sunday.