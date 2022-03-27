CoCT: Recent unrest in Nyanga linked to taxi industry has led to damages of R4m+

Thursday’s protest march to the Office of the Western Cape Premier was led by members of Cape Town’s biggest taxi associations, Cata and Codeta.

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town on Sunday said recent the unrest linked to the taxi industry in Nyanga and surrounding areas has led to damages of over R4 million.

Thursday’s protest march to the Office of the Western Cape Premier was led by members of Cape Town’s biggest taxi associations, Cata and Codeta.

However, a large convoy of taxis also caused major disruptions on the N2 Highway and it coincided with violence in some areas.

Five vehicles, including three buses, were torched and infrastructure was damaged.

ALSO READ:

The taxi industry’s grievances include the issuing of operating licences and the impoundment of vehicles.

Cape Town mayoral committee member for safety and security JP Smith said: “The list of incidents reported during Thursday’s chaos is extensive and includes vehicles being stoned, petrol bombed, hijacked and looted. The city condemns these actions in the strongest terms and we call on SAPS to investigate these acts and bring those responsible to book.”