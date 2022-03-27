ActionSA’s Mashaba: SA’s immigration laws not as rigid as they should be

This follows an anti-xenophobia march by the newly-established Kopanang Africa on Saturday.

JOHANNESBURG - Political parties have weighed in on Operation Dudula, a movement that targets migrant-owned businesses.

That movement has called for the disbandment of Operation Dudula saying it’s sewing divisions.

At the Johannesburg central police station on Saturday, Operation Dudula members were awaiting the arrival of the Kopanang Africa march.

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba said he was angry because immigration laws were not as rigid as they should be.

“Why I’m angry is because government has allowed our immigration laws to be disregarded for many years.”

Secretary general of the Pan Africanist Congress of Azania, Apa Pooe, believes Africa belongs to everyone who lives in it.

“We are Africans and we believe that the borders that we have are colonial borders. Therefore, every African should have a citizenship card to every corner of the country. We strongly condemn actions that are focused on Africans as immigrants in Africa.”