ACDP calls on KZN SAPS to act on possible demonstrations by Operation Dudula

The party is calling for police act swiftly to possible demonstrations by Operation Dudula's Durban wing, which was prohibited from launching its campaign march at the Gugu Dlamini Park on Sunday.

JOHANNESBURG - The African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP) on Sunday said the KwaZulu-Natal province and the country cannot afford to see more instability caused by unrest and violence.

The party is calling for police act swiftly to possible demonstrations by Operation Dudula's Durban wing, which was prohibited from launching its campaign march at the Gugu Dlamini Park on Sunday.

The postponement follows concerns by the City of eThekwini that possible violence may arise during the launch.

The ACDP’s Keeno Petersen has cautioned against acts that threaten the economy and the livelihoods of residents.

“The ACDP has met with communities in KZN over the possible disruption and unrest that could occur in the province due to Operation Dudula’s planned visit to Durban. We also ask people to remain vigilant and report any incidents of violence to the South African Police Service as KZN and the country as a whole cannot afford to see any damage being done that will threaten the economy and the livelihoods of our people.”