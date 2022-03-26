Officers on alert over tensions between Operation Dudula and Kopanang Africa

The Kopanang Africa against Xenophobia led a march in the city on Saturday to counter growing violence and intimidation against migrants.

JOHANNESBURG - Johannesburg metro police officers have been deployed across the city centre following fears of escalating tension between members of Operation Dudula and an activist movement against xenophobic attacks.

At the same time, members of Operation Dudula protested the detention of their leader Nhlanhla “Lux” Dlamini who was arrested on Friday.

The campaign, which mushroomed in Soweto, has in the last few weeks dominated headlines as its members wage a crusade to root out what they claim were illegal immigrants living and operating businesses in their areas.

It has received criticism from some civil society organisations who accused it of targeting vulnerable members of society.

JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla said both marches caused major traffic disruptions.

“There’s heavy traffic disruptions around the vicinity of the Johannesburg central SAPS. Due to the marches, the police remain on high alert for any disturbances. Officers are present to divert traffic but due to the heavy congestion around that area, motorists are advised to avoid Henry Nxumalo and Commissioner Street in the Johannesburg CBD.”

Meanwhile the operation, which appears to have a strong following, has in the last few weeks gained momentum in other parts of the country.