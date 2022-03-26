Operation Dudula's Nhlanhla Lux's police bail bid denied, lawyer confirms

The legal representatives for the Operation Dudula leader on Saturday said the police bail bid was denied at the Johannesburg Central police station where he has been remanded in custody ahead of his court appearance on Monday.

JOHANNESBURG - Nhlanhla Lux Dlamini has been denied bail.

The legal representatives for the Operation Dudula leader on Saturday said the police bail bid was denied at the Johannesburg Central police station where he has been remanded in custody ahead of his court appearance on Monday.

Dlamini’s lawyer, Ike Khumalo, said he is expected to appear in the Roodepoort Magistrates Court on Monday.

Dlamini was arrested on Thursday after a criminal case was opened against him by EFF former branch secretary Victor Ramerafe at the Dobsonville police station.

Ramerafe’s house was allegedly ransacked by members Of Operation Dudula, led by Dlamini, on Sunday after the movement accused Ramerafe’s home of being a drug den.

Meanwhile, some Dudula movement members were protesting outside the johanesburg central police station calling for the release of their leader, saying he’s been wrongfully accused.