Kopanang Africa marches against xenophobic violence, intimidation & hate speech

Kopanang Africa is marching through the streets of Johannesburg over the violence, intimidation and hate speech being aimed at migrants.

JOHANNESBURG - A coalition of civil society organisations under the banner Kopanang Africa against Xenophobia is marching through the streets of Johannesburg over the violence, intimidation and hate speech being aimed at migrants after the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department's (JMPD) decision to prohibit the gathering was overturned.

Members of the activist movement against xenophobic attacks that have been carried out by several communities in recent weeks took the JMPD to court over its decision to prohibit the demonstration.

The march was initially scheduled for Human Rights Day but the JMPD stopped it due to threats of violence.

The organisation marched from Pieter Roos Park in Parktown and have gathered at the Hilbrow Police Station to hand over a memorandum to police.

The African Diaspora Workers Network’s Chairperson Janet Munakamwe said officials had allowed groups like Operation Dudula to operate with impunity.

“To the extent that these challenges manifest in our own society, we bear responsibility for eliminating behaviour that violates the letter and freedom of our Constitution, which says ‘we, the people of South Africa recognise the injustices of our past. All of us suffered for justice in our land’.”