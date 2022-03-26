Kopanang Africa calls for Motsoaledi to resign: 'Doesn’t know how to do his job'

The movement fighting xenophobia along with other unions lead a march on Saturday in the Johannesburg CBD denouncing Operation Dudula.

JOHANNESBURG - A coalition of civil society organisations under the banner Kopanang Africa has called for Home Affairs Minister Aron Motsoaledi to step down saying he does not know how to do his job.

Members of the activist movement against xenophobic attacks that have been carried out by several communities in recent weeks took the Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) to court over its decision to prohibit the demonstration.

The march was initially scheduled for human rights day, but the JMPD stopped it due to safety concerns.

Operation Dudula has been removing migrants in and around parts of Joburg, Alexandra and Soweto.

CORRECTION: Operation Dudula members outside the Johannesburg Central Police Station burning EFF t-shirts. The members of the vigilante group are calling for the EFFs Julius Malema to step down as leader of the party. DM pic.twitter.com/3yCH4pgQrO EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 26, 2022

The march started at empire road in Parktown and moved to the hilbrow police station and then the Johannesburg central police station.

The Kopanang movement handed over a memorandum at the Hilbrow police station calling for the disbandment of Operation Dudula saying it is a rouge misinformed organisation.

A Kopanang movement member said: “Operation Dudula itself is a group of people who are misinformed of the problems at hand. We have got real problems that are affecting the black communities and for Operation Dudula to start pointing fingers at migrants, to me that is taboo.”

Meanwhile some Operation Dudula movement members were calling for the release of their leader Nhlahla Lux saying he’s wrongfully accused.