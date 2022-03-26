Health Dept dismisses reports of COVID-19 resurgence involving Delta variant

The Health Department has dismissed reports of a potential resurgence of COVID-19 cases involving the Delta variant of the coronavirus.

The Health Department gave an update on its response to the COVID-19 pandemic on Friday.

Deputy Director General of the Health Department Dr Nicholas Crisp addressed claims that Delta - the deadliest COVID variant known so far - is on the rise within our borders.

Crisp said there were no variants of concern, including Omicron, adding the country's vaccines were effective against this variant.

Meanwhile, over the past 24 hours 2,120 new cases were positively identified with seven deaths reported.

This brings the death toll to 99,939.