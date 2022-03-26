DA’s bid for ballot on motion of no confidence in Ramaphosa’s Cabinet refused

The National Speaker has declined the Democratic Alliance’s (DA) request for an in-person ballot on the motion of no confidence in President Cyril Ramaphosa's entire Cabinet.

The DA said that there was no chance that a member would stand up against their chief whip to vote differently if the voting took place in a secret ballot.

Speaker Nosiwe Mapisa-Nqakula said she had concerns that a secret voting procedure may facilitate the possibility of negative practices aimed at influencing members votes.

The DA wanted the president to fire his entire Cabinet, saying if it was not possible for him to hold his executive accountable for its failures, then he needed to fire them.