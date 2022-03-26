Corruption in local government is ‘overwhelming’, says NPA head Shamila Batohi

National Prosecuting Authority Head Shamila Batohi says the levels of corruption in local government are worse than they thought.

CAPE TOWN – National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Head Shamila Batohi says corruption in local government is overwhelming.

She said the NPA was doing everything in its power to tackle corruption at municipal level.

Batohi and heads of the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) and Hawks on Friday briefed Parliament about local government investigations.

“We agree that there’s so much more to do and it’s overwhelming, the corruption, particularly in municipal spaces.”

Batohi told the Cooperative Governance Committee that cases would have never seen the inside of a court room prior to 2019, but they are doing everything possible to finalise them.

The NPA and SIU told Parliament that the reason cases took years to finalise was because of a lack of capacity and the implication of politically exposed persons.