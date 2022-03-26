ANCWL’s Bathabile Dlamini to learn of her fate at ANC NEC meeting

Dlamini was found guilty of perjury by the Johannesburg Magistrates Court earlier this month for lying under oath during a 2017 inquiry into the social grants debacle at the South African Social Security Agency.

JOHANNESBURG - Embattled African National Congress (ANC) Women's League president Bathabile Dlamini is present at a national executive committee (NEC) meeting where both her fate and the organisations are expected to be brought into question.

Some have been calling for her to step aside with ANC NEC member Gwen Ramokgopa telling Eyewitness News recently that processes were under way.

The ANC'S NEC is on day two of its ordinary meeting, which is being held via virtual platforms.

Discussions are likely to kick off late in the afternoon on Saturday but Eyewitness News understands NEC members have already heard reports on the state of the organisation and the president's political overview.

Some of the issues on the agenda include statuses on impending regional, provincial and league conferences the ANC's renewal and a framework for the party's response to recommendations from the state capture commission.

While the party is set on changes made to its subcommittees, some in the NEC might want to pushback against non-NEC members being proposed to lead the national disciplinary and national appeals committees.

They claim some of the sweeping changes in the party's structures are products of factional politics.

The ANC NEC will close on Sunday.