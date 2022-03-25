WATCH LIVE: Judgment on Ntuthuko Shoba murder trial

Judgment will be handed down in the Ntuthuko Shoba murder trial on 25 March 2022. Shoba is accused of murdering his late pregnant girlfriend, Tshegofatso Pule.

JOHANNESBURG - The Johannesburg High Court is expected to rule on whether the state has successfully proved beyond a reasonable doubt that Ntuthuko Shoba murdered his pregnant girlfriend Tshegofatso Pule.

Shoba has been charged with murder, an alternative charge of conspiracy to commit murder and defeating the ends of justice.

