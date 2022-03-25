Survey reveals Ukraine war has knocked German business confidence

Fuest said in a statement that the business climate in the flagship manufacturing industries had never declined so sharply, with "optimism giving way to clear pessimism" in the business outlook as well.

BERLIN - The business climate in Europe's top economy worsened in March, German survey data showed Friday, amid fears over soaring energy prices and deepening supply chain woes due to the Ukraine invasion.

"War in Ukraine sends Ifo business climate index crashing," said the Munich-based institute as its closely watched indicator plunged to 90.8 points from 98.5 in February.

"Companies in Germany are expecting hard times," Ifo president Clemens Fuest said, noting that the "historic" 13.3-point drop in the indicator surpassed even the 11.8-point fall at the start of the pandemic two years ago.

Bottlenecks in supply of raw materials and components were already weighing heavily on Europe's largest economy, which draws much of its strength from the export-strong sector.

Moscow's invasion of Ukraine has also sent prices for energy rising, with Germany in particular highly dependent on Russia for supplies of natural gas.

Jens-Oliver Niklasch, senior economist at LBBW bank, said the grim numbers came in broadly in line with forecasts.

"Insecurity is very high due to the war," he said, noting that economic growth projections for Germany had been corrected downward in recent days.

"We have to prepare for a difficult second quarter. The fog of war won't allow us to look much beyond that."

The IfW said last week Russia's war on Ukraine would have a heavy impact on the German economy, cutting its 2022 growth forecast by almost half to 2.1%.